German legend Lothar Matthäus joins Bengal Super League as ambassador

In a landmark move set to redefine Bengal’s football landscape, Shrachi Sports has announced the appointment of German legend Lothar Matthaus, the 1990 FIFA World Cup-winning captain and Ballon d'Or recipient, as the official ambassador of the Bengal Super League (BSL).

The announcement marks a major milestone in BSL’s mission to elevate Bengal’s football ecosystem and establish meaningful international collaborations aimed at promoting professionalism, player development, and global exposure.

The press conference, held in Germany, was graced by several eminent personalities including Mr. Lothar Matthaus, Mr. Shatrughna Sinha (Consul General of India in Germany), Mr. Dietmar Beiersdorfer (Chief Executive Officer, FC Ingolstadt 04), Kay Dammholz (Director of Media Rights, DFB), Mr. Rahul Todi (Managing Director, Shrachi Sports), Mr. Tamal Ghosal (Chairman, Shrachi Sports), as well as former footballers Bhaskar Ganguly, Alvito D’Cunha, Suley Musah, and football philosopher Koushik Moulik.

“I am very happy to be here and confident that we will achieve great things together,” said Lothar Matthaus. “Football is a team sport and what we aim to build requires unity, vision and commitment. The Bengal Super League is a project with great potential and a promising future. I will bring all my expertise and experience to support this initiative, but success can only come through teamwork. Think locally, act globally — and we will see the impact worldwide. I’m proud to join this team and look forward to experiencing the spirit of West Bengal.”

Matthaus, who famously captained Germany to their 1990 FIFA World Cup victory, was presented with the official Bengal Super League jersey, marking the beginning of a new era for Bengal football.

Mr. Rahul Todi, Managing Director of Shrachi Sports, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “Having an icon like Mr. Lothar Matthaus associated with the Bengal Super League reflects our ambition to elevate Bengal football to global standards. His legacy, professionalism, and deep understanding of the game make him the ideal figure to inspire young footballers in Bengal and across India. This partnership brings to life our philosophy of Global Vision, Local Passion.”

The collaboration underscores BSL’s long-term roadmap to integrate global best practices, mentorship, and football education at every level. With upcoming partnerships with leading German football institutions and academies, the league aims to provide young footballers from Bengal with elite coaching, top-tier infrastructure, and invaluable international exposure.

Launched in July 2025 and licensed by the Indian Football Association (IFA), the Bengal Super League is set to kick off later this year with eight franchise-based teams representing major district clusters across the state. Matches will be hosted across four district venues, bringing professional football to regions beyond Kolkata and providing a modern platform for emerging footballers to shine.

The inaugural season of the Bengal Super League will feature eight dynamic franchise-based teams representing key districts across West Bengal — Sundarban Bengal TVS FC, Burdwan Blasters, Gaurbanga FC, Adamas 24 Parganas FC, Kopa Tigers Bolpur, North Bengal United FC, Howrah Warriors, and Bidhannagar FC — each embodying the region’s rich football heritage, local pride, and passionate sporting culture.

With its ambitious vision, the Bengal Super League seeks to blend Bengal’s historic football legacy with a modern, globally connected framework. As the league prepares for its debut season, the partnership with Lothar Matthaus stands as a powerful symbol of international collaboration — uniting India and Germany through the beautiful game and propelling Bengal football toward a new era of opportunity, professionalism, and global recognition.