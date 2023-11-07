German football legend Oliver Kahn visits India

Germany and FC Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn met with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey on his visit to India after 15 years. Oliver Kahn was greeted by AIFF president Kalyan Chaube and football enthusiast Kaushik Moulik in Delhi, on arrival.

One of the most exciting aspects of this visit will be the unveiling of Oliver Kahn's perspective on the road map of Indian football. For the very first time in India, he will discuss the opportunities, challenges, and potential of Indian football, which promises to be an eye-opener for all football enthusiasts.

"Had an absolute honour in welcoming Mr. @OliverKahn to India. In our informal discussion on #IndianFootball we deliberated & explored on many topics of development, including the scope of having a Goalkeeping Academy. I wish him a pleasant stay in India," AIFF chief wrote on X.

Had an absolute honour in welcoming Mr. @OliverKahn to India.

In our informal discussion on #IndianFootball we deliberated & explored on many topics of development, including the scope of having a Goalkeeping Academy.

I wish him a pleasant stay in 🇮🇳 @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/5kxnbHH43E — Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) November 7, 2023

Tomorrow, 54-year-old German legend will be interacting with the young minds of GD Somani Memorial School and BD Somani International School. After that, he is heading to Pune where he will be interacting with students from Balewadi Institute. Along with giving a motivational lecture, he will also interact with the students at Alard University



Kahn, a former Germany captain and goalkeeper, had played his farewell match for Bayern Munich in a friendly against Mohun Bagan in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in May, 2008.