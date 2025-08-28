ISL: FSDL waives rights, paves way for AIFF tender to select new commercial partner

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) submitted a joint resolution to the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 28, agreeing to a transparent tender process for selecting a new commercial partner to run the Indian Super League (ISL) from December 2025.

FSDL, the current commercial rights holder under a Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed in 2010, confirmed that it will waive its contractual Right of First Negotiation and Right to Match.

It will also issue a No Objection Certificate to the AIFF, clearing the way for an open, competitive tender to be conducted in line with national and international sports governance codes. The process will be managed by an independent professional firm and is expected to be completed by October 15.

People close to the development said, “Our commitment to Indian football against our own commercial interest, FSDL is enabling AIFF to do this in the larger good of the sport and footballers by giving an NOC and relinquishing its Right of First Negotiation and Matching Right.”

The resolution comes amid pressure from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation, which have warned India to adopt a new AIFF constitution by October 30 or face suspension from international football.

FSDL, which has organized the ISL since its launch in 2014, confirmed it has cleared quarterly dues of ₹12.5 crore and is willing to advance the final installment if required. The AIFF has also indicated that the 2025–26 domestic season may begin with the Super Cup to ensure competitive continuity before the ISL resumes.

The matter of AIFF’s new constitution remains with the Supreme Court, where a bench of Justice Sri Narasimha and Justice Joymalya Bagchi will hear all parties on Monday to determine whether an interim or final judgment can be pronounced.