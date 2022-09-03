Roommates Soumya and Jyoti realise European dream together

A day after the Indian football duo of Jyoti Chouhan and Soumya Guguloth signed for European club Dinamo Zagreb, The Bridge had a chat with the two 21-year-old, who are now buzzing with happiness.



"I'm so happy that I got a chance to give trials at such a big club. I will surely give hundred percent whenever I play," said a chuffed Jyoti. While both players will be getting on the flight to Croatia together, its worth noting that the pair actually go way back to their days of playing in Mumbai. When in the 2016-17 season Jyoti signed for Kenkre FC, Soumya was there as well. Moreover, both plied their trade as forwards, Soumya as a striker and Jyoti as a left winger.

"I played with her (Soumya) for two years and then I moved to Gokulam Kerala in 2019, she signed for the club too. Since then, our bond has only increased so much so that we have practically become roommates," Jyoti said.

Both girls have signed with the Croatian outfit for a year. When asked about their long-term plans in Europe, Soumya said, "If I play well enough then they might offer a contract extension, which is my aim." Guguloth has represented India across age groups since 2015 and currently has been included in the provisional squad for the SAFF Women's Championship 2022. "My family has been supportive of my football career ever since I started playing in the under-14 level. Even now they tell me to go out and play and make a name for myself," Soumya said about her family's reaction to the Europe move.

Chouhan, on the other hand, aspires to make an entry into the national team by making a mark in Europe. In a family of five sisters, two of whom are footballers themselves, Jyoti has already announced in that she wouldn't want to return to India after the European stint but grow further there.



