Former Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa dies

Former head coach of the Indian Super League outfit Mumbai City FC, Jorge Costa passed away on Tuesday, the club revealed.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former Head Coach, Jorge Costa," Mumbai City FC said in a social media post. "A leader, a fighter, and a true part of the Mumbai City family, Jorge was at the helm between 2018 and 2020.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jorge," it added.

According to reports, Jorge suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Jorge, who had 50 international appearances for Portugal against his name, was serving as the Director of Football for Porto FC at the time of his death.

During his playing career, he played over 300 matches for Porto FC. He also has a Champions League title to his name along with eight Portuguese league titles.



