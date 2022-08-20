Former Indian footballer Samar Banerjee passes away

Indian Football lost another gem on 20th August when Olympian Samar Banerjee breathed his last. The former footballer was struggling with his health for almost a month when on Saturday he succumbed to his sickness in Kolkata's SSKM hospital.

Banerjee, affectionately known as 'Badru' amongst the locals of West Bengal, will be remembered as the one who captained India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics to a fouth-placed finish.

At the club level, Samar Banerjee played a pivotal role in Mohun Bagan's maiden Durand Cup title win in 1953. Moreover, he holds the unique distinction of winning the Santosh Trophy both as a player and a coach.