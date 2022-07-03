Former India footballer EN Sudhir passes away

Former India football international, EN Sudhir, breathed his last on Sunday. The Kerala-born footballer had a short five-year stint with the Indian football team as a goalkeeper in the 1970s.

Sudhir made his international debut for India in 1972 in a match against Indonesia. He then went on to represent the national team for 8 more matches spread across five years. He was also a part of the Indian team for the 1974 Asian Games.

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) acting general secretary Sunando Dhar offered his condolences to Sudhir's family.

"Mr Sudhir will always remain alive in his achievements. He has been an inspiration for so many generations. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," Dhar said.

Domestically, EN Sudhir represented his home state Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy during the 1980s. He also plied his trade for clubs such as Young Challengers, Vasco Sports Club, and Mahindra & Mahindra.