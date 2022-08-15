Former India coach uploads incorrect India map; apologises later

The former Indian men's football coach Stephen Constantine, on Monday, uploaded an incorrect Indian map to wish the nation on its 76th Independence day. The 59-year-old, however, was quick to correct himself on being called out by fans.

Constantine, who was recently appointed as the coach of the ISL club East Bengal, tweeted, "Happy Independence Day to my Indian friend from world over. Jai Hind," with an Indian map.

However, the map used by the Englishman did not show the region of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) as a part of India. Fans from across the nation were quick to point out this grave mistake by the former coach.

Stephen Constantine's now deleted tweet

Constantine, though, was quick to accept a mistake and deleted the tweet within a few minutes.

He tweeted again, "Apologies on the incorrect map used earlier....Happy Independence Day to the Indians world over."

Apologies on the in correct map posted earlier....

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY to Indians the world over. pic.twitter.com/2YAM4H81VU — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) August 15, 2022







