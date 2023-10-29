I-League 2023-24: Foreign stars continue to make their mark in Indian football

India’s National Coach Igor Stimac once famously said that the I-League has a tradition that no money can buy.

The Croatian World Cupper was not far from the truth. There has not been one significant Indian footballer in the last two decades, who has not gone through the grind of the I-League before making it to the top. But then, a steady influx of quality foreign players has also helped a great deal in evolving the I-League. The likes of Ranty Martins, Odafa Okolie, and Sony Norde often set the stands on fire with their exemplary displays. These overseas players not only elevated the league's overall quality but also contributed to an enhanced fan experience.

Over the years, clubs in the I-League have increasingly recognised the need to sign foreign players, and the 2023–24 season once again showcases their commitment to recruiting international talent across various positions.

6 years of history !



Who forgot 31st May, 2015 ? that night at Kanteerava ?



The magical corner from @sony_norde_16 and an inch perfect header from Bello.



We cried. We danced. We had gone berserk. @ILeagueOfficial



Champion of India @Mohun_Bagan !#JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/pMb70Rm6BH — The Mariners' (@MohunBaganFans) May 30, 2021

This season, 26 foreign players from diverse nations have brought their skills and experiences to the I-League so far. The league has become a melting pot of footballing cultures, representing African nations such as Cameroon and Ghana, as well as talents from countries like Argentina, Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Tajikistan. This diversity creates an intriguing blend of playing styles that have captivated fans and promise a more exciting and competitive season.



Hartley shines

One standout foreign player this season is Peter Hartley, who is making his I-League debut with Inter Kashi. Hartley’s journey in professional football began at Sunderland AFC, where he made his senior debut. His career took him on various adventures, including a loan spell at Chesterfield FC and stints with clubs like Hartlepool United, Stevenage FC, Plymouth Argyle, and Blackpool FC. However, a significant turning point occurred when he joined the Scottish side Motherwell FC, initially on loan and later signing permanently.

In 2020, Hartley embarked on a new chapter in his football career by moving to India and signing with Jamshedpur FC. His immediate impact was remarkable, establishing himself as a key player for the team. Under the guidance of Jamshedpur FC's head coach, Owen Coyle, Hartley's leadership qualities came to the forefront, leading to his appointment as the team captain.

Peter Hartley of Jamshedpur FC.

Peter Hartley's captaincy proved pivotal for Jamshedpur FC as they clinched the prestigious ISL League Shield in the 2021–22 season. Hartley's journey from England to India exemplifies the global nature of football and the transformative impact a player of his calibre can have on a team's fortunes.



Inter Kashi Head Coach Carlos Santamarina remarked, “Peter is a great player and I have been with him in Jamshedpur. From the moment I joined Inter Kashi, his name stood out as a football maestro. The way he perceives the game, his boundless energy, and the invaluable insights he brings to the team make him an asset beyond measure. His presence will be like an additional assistant coach to me throughout the season. We're delighted to welcome him to the team, and his influence promises to be a game-changer."

Dynamic Komron

Another foreign star who has made a significant impact in the I-League is Komron Tursunov, currently representing two-time I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC. Hailing from Tajikistan, Tursunov first made waves during his time with Mohun Bagan, contributing to their title-winning I-League campaign in the 2018-19 season under coach Kibu Vicuna. His dynamic playing style and impressive performances captured the attention of fans and football enthusiasts.

Komron Tursunov of Gokulam Kerala.

Following his successful stint at Mohun Bagan, Tursunov transferred to Churchill Brothers FC Goa for the subsequent season, showcasing his goal-scoring abilities with six goals. He continued his journey with Rajasthan United in the 2020-21 season, leaving an indelible mark with stellar performances. Before that, he had plied his trade with TRAU FC, further solidifying his reputation in Indian football.



In the current season, Komron Tursunov joined Gokulam Kerala FC, aiming to make another mark and contribute to the team's success. Tursunov's influence extends beyond club football, as he has also represented his national team, Tajikistan, against India in the Intercontinental Cup 2019, even managing to find the back of the net. His journey in Indian football continues to captivate fans, and he remains a prominent figure in the I-League, striving for victory with each new opportunity.

Eduardo Bedia, who was the first player to score a goal for Indian club FC Goa in the AFC Champions League match in 2020 against Persepolis FC, has joined Gokulam Kerala FC this season. Bedia brings vast experience in Indian football, having played in the country from 2017 to 2023. With over 100 appearances and 13 goals, he is a seasoned professional who adds depth and quality to the league.

The I-League also boasts talents like Faysal Shayesteh, now with Sreenidi Deccan FC, who has four goals in 22 appearances, and Captain David Castaneda, also with Sreenidi Deccan FC, a goal machine for the Hyderabad club who scored an impressive 15 goals in 21 matches in the previous season. These players have already left their mark on the league and are set to dazzle fans once again in the upcoming season.

Mohammedan Sporting SC has bolstered their squad by signing three foreign players: Mirjalol Kasimov from Uzbekistan, Alexis Nahuel Gomez from Argentina, and Eddie Gabriel from Honduras. These additions are poised to bring international flair and a new dimension to the squad's capabilities.