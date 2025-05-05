Football Coach arrested in Imphal East for alleged sexual abuse of minors students

A football coach at a private academy in Imphal East has been arrested on serious charges of sexually assaulting children training at the facility.

The arrest was made on Sunday after guardians lodged a police complaint based on what their children revealed during a recent meeting.

The case, currently being probed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, involves multiple minors who were staying at the academy’s residential facility. According to officials, the accused had allegedly been engaging in abusive behaviour over a prolonged period.

"Following the revelations from the students, the guardians approached the Heingang police and lodged an FIR," a police officer told The Times of India. Authorities added that the children have already provided their statements.

While initial reports differ on the gender of the survivors, police have confirmed that the case involves multiple minors between the ages of 10 and 16.

Some guardians have raised concerns about the restrictive environment at the academy, stating that they were not allowed regular contact with their children and that trainees were not permitted to carry mobile phones.

"When I went to meet my son, he did not want to stay in the academy anymore. Later, he revealed everything. As guardians, we demand that the academy should be shut," one parent said, as quoted by The Times of India.

The case has triggered shock and anger across the community, with growing demands for stricter monitoring of private sports institutions and better safeguards for minors in residential sports training environments.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have assured full support to the affected families.