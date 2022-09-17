'Play the game, not the occasion': Sunil Chhetri ahead of Durand Cup final

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will see new winners when ISL outfits Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC battle it out in the final on Sunday, 18th September at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

Blues skipper Sunil Chhetri is one player who will be eyeing the Durand Cup medal to add to his venerable collection. However, the forward moved away from making it about himself. "We are motivated as a team to go for the win and not to think about anything else," he said in the pre-match press conference.

"Having played so many games and finals in my career, I have learned to play the game and not the occasion." the India captain added.

Seated beside Chhetri was the head coach Simon Grayson who reiterated the need to be more proactive while attacking. "We want to defend as a team and stop the opposition from having any opportunities. At the same time, we will need to create more chances when in possession and move up the pitch," the Englishman said.

Des Buckingham, the head coach of Mumbai City FC, is looking forward to a cracker of a match. "I am expecting an exciting match, and we want to play a possession and attack-based game in the final," he said.

It'll be interesting to see how Buckingham intends to curb Roy Krishna's movement on the pitch, given that the forward was under him during his time in the A-League.

"I know Roy very well from my time with Wellington Phoenix," the coach said with a chuckle.