Football
FIFA World Cup qualifiers LIVE: India 0-0 Kuwait- Updates, blog, results
The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match today at 7:00 PM. Get all LIVE Updates here.
The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match today at 7:00 PM at the VYBK stadium, Kolkata.
Get all LIVE Updates here:
Live Updates
- 6 Jun 2024 2:25 PM GMT
HALF TIME: India 0-0 Kuwait
An average half for India. Despite the numerous chances, the team failed to make it count disappointing the home fans. Anwar Ali had two good chances on set-pieces while Liston was guilty of overdoing things.
- 6 Jun 2024 2:19 PM GMT
44' Another corner for India.
Chhangte takes on the Kuwaiti defenders and bursts forward but his pass is cut down and it is deflected for the corner.
India 0-0 Kuwait
- 6 Jun 2024 2:18 PM GMT
43' Looks like that the Indian team is little tired now.
The Indian team played an intense first 40 minutes and it looks like the shoulders have dropped for last couple of minutes.
India 0-0 Kuwait
- 6 Jun 2024 2:11 PM GMT
36' Al Rashidi takes a long chance.
Kuwait has the sight of the ball finally but Al Rashidi's shot is wide of the post as Gurpreet dives to cover the angle.
India 0-0 Kuwait
- 6 Jun 2024 2:09 PM GMT
32' India is the team dominating at the moment.
Couple of more chances for India in the opponent box and it's raining chances for the home team at the moment.
India 0-0 Kuwait
- 6 Jun 2024 2:04 PM GMT
29' Liston hits the side netting.
Indian team is knocking on the door. Anirudh Thapa's delivery is cleared and Liston goes on the rebound to hit the side netting.
India 0-0 Kuwait
- 6 Jun 2024 2:03 PM GMT
28' Freekick for India.
Poojary raids from the right side and is fouled by the Kuwaiti defence and India is awarded a freekick.
India 0-0 Kuwait
- 6 Jun 2024 2:00 PM GMT
25' Another corner saved!
Anwar Ali has another shot at the goal as the ball is recycled by Anirudh Thapa from the corner. However, the shot is saved on the near post.
India 0-0 Kuwait
- 6 Jun 2024 1:59 PM GMT
24' THAT WAS CLOSE!
On the overlap, Jay Gupta plays a brilliant ball but it is Hasan there again to deflect it for corner.
India 0-0 Kuwait
- 6 Jun 2024 1:53 PM GMT
18' Nikhil Poojary is offside!
Chhangte looks for Poojary but he is flagged offside. India is dominating the possession at the moment with game being mostly played in midfield.
India 0-0 Kuwait