FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Stimac announces 2nd list of 15 probables for Bhubaneswar camp

Igor Stimac, the head coach of the Indian senior men's team, announced his second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp of the national team for FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification against Kuwait and Qatar.



Earlier, Stimac announced a list of 26 probables for the training camp, starting on May 10.

In the first list, Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant players were not included since they were set to play in the Indian Super League (ISL) final. On Tuesday, Stimac included players from the two clubs who will join the camp by May 15.

With the announcement of the new list, a total of 41 players will be part of the training camp.

India will face Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before facing Qatar in an away clash on June 11 in their final two Group A matches.

India are currently occupying the second place in the group, with four points from four matches.

The top two teams from the group will advance to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and seal their spots in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 15):

Goalkeepers: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh

The first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 10):

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.