2022 FIFA World Cup: Fanatic Sports launches hospitality package for Indian fans

Sports travel and hospitality company Fanatic Sports on Friday launched an exclusive official hospitality package for the FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar later this year.

Fanatic Sports has been appointed as the joint exclusive sales agent of match hospitality in India for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The package will not only allow fans to enjoy matches from the best seats in the stadium but also stay in top-notch accommodations, meet and greet sporting personalities as well as enjoy complete match-day experience with access to lounge, food and beverages.

India's national team skipper Sunil Chhetri, who was present at the launch event, was full of praise for the initiative.

''There's a huge football fan base in India. This is the opportunity the Indians fans must be waiting for. Watching top footballers live from close quarters is always a dream,'' said Chhetri at the official launch of the hospitality packages.

Founder and CEO of Fanatic Sports Raghav Gupta said: ''This is the biggest opportunity for Indian football fans to watch the FIFA World Cup live as it has never been conducted so close to India. It's hardly a three-and-a half-hour flight away from their homes.'' The hospitality packages start from USD 950 with the highest price being USD 41,800, which includes both semifinals and final. Fans can register on Fanatic Sport's official website to get their official hospitality package.