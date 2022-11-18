FIFA World Cup: Alcohol has been banned at all stadiums in Qatar

The sale of beer and other alcoholic beverages are set to be banned in and around all the eight venues of the FIFA World Cup 2022 set to commence from 20th November in Qatar. While an official statement is yet to be issued, this piece of breaking news is doing the rounds on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

In September, the country had told the FIFA authorities that all fans having a ticket to the game will be allowed to purchase alcohol either three hours prior to kick-off or for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match.

"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.

There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar's World Cup stadiums. Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans.

The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev's understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," the official statement from FIFA read.

