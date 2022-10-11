Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup LIVE: India v/s USA- Updates, Scores, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates from India's match against the USA in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022.
It's here! Thomas Dennerby's U-17 Indian women's team will lock horns with the USA U-17 team in a Group A fixture at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates around the much-awaited fixture!
Live Updates
- 11 Oct 2022 3:18 PM GMT
HALF TIME.
A dominant USA performance means that India trail by a huge margin at half time.
HT: IND 0-5 USA
- 11 Oct 2022 3:11 PM GMT
39'- Thompson scores.
IND 0-5 USA
- 11 Oct 2022 3:03 PM GMT
31'- AND USA SCORE ANOTHER ONE!
It's a thumping strike from Rebimbas who gets her second of the match.
IND 0-4 USA
- 11 Oct 2022 2:55 PM GMT
23'- Gamero scores!
IND 0-3 USA
- 11 Oct 2022 2:41 PM GMT
9'- USA scores!
Brilliant cross from the right flank which finds Melina Rebimbas who takes it on the volley and gives her team the lead.
IND 0-1 USA
