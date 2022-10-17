Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup LIVE: India v/s Brazil- Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates around India's match against Brazil in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 right here.
Can India score their first goal in the competition against the mighty Brazil? Stay tuned for all LIVE updates and find out just that!
Live Updates
- 17 Oct 2022 2:38 PM GMT
8'- Jhonson misses!
Melody comes forward to block Aline's path but Jhonson cannot score in an open goal.
Next Story