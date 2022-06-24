CWG Begin In
Football

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw: India drawn with Brazil, USA, Morocco in Group A — Live Updates

India will play USA on October 11, Morocco on October 14 and Brazil on October 17 in their group matches.

Fifa U17 World Cup Draw Live Updates

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-24T16:29:13+05:30

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup groups took final shape with the draw on Friday. India were drawn in Group A alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil.

The opening match of the tournament will be India vs USA in Bhubaneswar on October 11. Top two teams from the four groups will go through to the quarterfinals.

As it happened:


Live Updates

Football 
