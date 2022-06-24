Football
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw: India drawn with Brazil, USA, Morocco in Group A — Live Updates
India will play USA on October 11, Morocco on October 14 and Brazil on October 17 in their group matches.
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup groups took final shape with the draw on Friday. India were drawn in Group A alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil.
The opening match of the tournament will be India vs USA in Bhubaneswar on October 11. Top two teams from the four groups will go through to the quarterfinals.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 24 Jun 2022 10:59 AM GMT
Who will get into the quarterfinals?
The carnival begins on October 11.
- 24 Jun 2022 10:35 AM GMT
Final groups
The final groups take shape with the fourth pot.
A - India, USA, Morocco, Brazil
B - Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand
C - Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China,
D - Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France
- 24 Jun 2022 10:31 AM GMT
USA join India, Brazil in Group A
Time for Pot 3.
USA join India and Brazil in Group A
Nigeria join Germany, New Zealand in Group B.
China join Spain and Mexico in Group C.
France join Japan, Canada in Group D.
India will play USA in the very first match of the World Cup on October 11.
- 24 Jun 2022 10:22 AM GMT
Brazil in India's group
From Pot 2, Brazil is drawn in Group A, India's group.
New Zealand join Germany in Group B.
Mexico join Spain in Group C.
Canada join Japan in Group D.
India will play Brazil on 17th October at Kalinga Stadium in the final match of Group A
- 24 Jun 2022 10:19 AM GMT
Pot 1 draw complete
Here's the picks from POT 1:
India in Group A, as was known before.
Germany in Group B
Spain in Group C
Japan in Group D
Now moving on to Pot 2.
- 24 Jun 2022 9:57 AM GMT
Draw begins
The draw begins
- 24 Jun 2022 9:24 AM GMT
U17 World Cup draw: Pots
There are four pots. Each of the four groups will have one team drawn randomly from each of the four pots.
Along with India, Pot 1 has Japan, Spain and Germany. Pot 2 includes Mexico, Canada, Brazil and New Zealand. Pot 3 has United States of America, Nigeria, France and China. Pot 4 covers Colombia, Chile, Morocco and Tanzania.
- 24 Jun 2022 9:23 AM GMT
U17 World Cup: Teams
China, Japan, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Spain, France, Morocco, Nigeria and Tanzania are the other 15 teams apart from India to have made it to the World Cup to be held later this year.