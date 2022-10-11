Log In
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: India group standings, points table, results

Here's how India stands in Group A of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

India's U-17 Women's team (Source: AIFF Media team)

Published: 11 Oct 2022 8:06 AM GMT

Host team India will start their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup against USA on Tueday, 11th October. Here's how they stand in the Group A:

India's schedule:

India vs USA- 11th October, 2022

India vs Morocco- 14th October, 2022

India vs Brazil- 17th October, 2022

Group A

Country

Matches

Win

Draw

Loss

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Brazil

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

India

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Morocco

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

USA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0


