FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: India group standings, points table, results
Here's how India stands in Group A of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Host team India will start their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup against USA on Tueday, 11th October. Here's how they stand in the Group A:
India's schedule:
India vs USA- 11th October, 2022
India vs Morocco- 14th October, 2022
India vs Brazil- 17th October, 2022
Group A
|
Country
|
Matches
|
Win
|
Draw
|
Loss
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Brazil
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
India
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Morocco
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
USA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
