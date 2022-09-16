FIFA U-17 Women's WC coach education scholarship programme underway

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup legacy initiative, the coach education scholarship programme has started, where 24 aspiring coaches – all females – are undertaking an e-license grassroots course to become officially certified football coaches.

This, the 14th edition of the programme, being conducted between September 14-17, will train its participants in both, theoretical and practical aspects of the game while also equipping the participating women with leadership qualities.

"It is a matter of pride and happiness that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup legacy initiative has come to Punjab. "This programme will really help the aspiring female coaches to not just learn coaching skills but also gain leadership qualities. Women's football is progressing across the world and initiatives such as this will only accelerate this growth," said All India Football Federation executive committee member, Vijay Bali.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, Project Directors of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the tournament said, "It is imperative that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup leave a footprint as encompassing as possible. We are delighted to be able to reach Punjab, a state that has a rich history in football and has contributed very generously to Indian football."

"We hope the Coach Education Scholarship Programme helps in creating a positive social change and more young women look at football as a career option. "All the participants of this programme will definitely be role models in their local communities and assist in the growth of women's football."