FIFA trials new VAR challenge system

As Indian football gear up to implement VAR, FIFA has conducted the first trials of a new VAR system allowing coaches to challenge referee decisions as per ESPN. This system, called Football Video Support (VS), mirrors traditional VAR by reviewing goals, penalties, red cards, and mistaken identity incidents.

Coaches can make two challenges per match, retaining a review if successful. The initiative, endorsed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in March 2023, aims to provide a "VAR light" option requiring fewer resources.

Coaches request reviews by signaling and informing the fourth official of the incident type. Players can suggest reviews, but activation rests with the coach.



FIFA's head of referees, Pierluigi Collina, reported successful initial tests during the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup in Zurich, emphasizing plans to continue trials in youth competitions. The system remains in internal FIFA trials, with no current option for leagues to request participation. VS aims to complement, not replace, the full VAR system used in elite leagues.

Successful trials could lead to broader implementation, offering a resource-efficient alternative to leagues seeking VAR capabilities.