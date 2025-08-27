"Implement new constitution" – FIFA threatens AIFF with another ban

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has time till October 30 to rectify its long-pending revised constitution, failing which Indian teams and clubs could face a possible ban from international competitions.

According to The Times of India, in a strongly worded letter sent to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey on Tuesday, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) expressed “profound concern” over the federation’s failure to finalise and implement its revised constitution, a process that has been under consideration since proceedings before the Supreme Court of India in 2017.

The letter, signed by FIFA’s Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov and AFC Deputy General Secretary Vahid Kardany, warned that the absence of a compliant governance framework had created “an untenable vacuum and legal uncertainties at the heart of Indian football”.

The letter has directed the AIFF to secure a definitive Supreme Court order approving the revised constitution, ensure full alignment with FIFA and AFC statutes, and obtain ratification from its general body.

The letter emphasized that the global and continental bodies would have no choice but to escalate the matter if the AIFF fails to act, possibly resulting in suspension.

This warning echoes a similar situation in August 2022, when FIFA suspended India for “third-party influence” after a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators temporarily took control of the AIFF. That ban was lifted within ten days following the committee’s dissolution and the election of a new leadership, including Chaubey.

While the Supreme Court has indicated that its judgment on the matter is “ready”, it has delayed announcing it in order to examine the newly enacted National Sports Governance Act, 2025. The case is scheduled for hearing on August 28.

FIFA rules prohibit interference from third parties, including governments and courts, and require football federations to operate independently. The letter reminded the AIFF of these obligations and highlighted that continued inaction has already led to a governance crisis, with the domestic football calendar and commercial deals for 2026 and beyond still unsettled.

If suspended, India would lose all rights as a FIFA and AFC member, a development that could severely damage the progress of the sport in the country.