FIFA lifts transfer ban on Mohun Bagan Super Giant

FIFA lifted its transfer ban on Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Tuesday, allowing them to sign new players ahead of the upcoming domestic season, starting with the Durand Cup next month.

Mohun Bagan was charged with a transfer restriction on May 5 because of a financial dispute with A-League side Central Coast Mariners, the former club of Mohun Bagan's Australian forward Jason Cummings.

The club was quick to respond to this dispute and sent a 107-page document to FIFA, and solved their queries, following which the FIFA disciplinary committee lifted the ban over the reigning ISL Champions.

"Mohun Bagan submitted a 107-page document to FIFA, and thereafter, there were two queries, and finally, the disciplinary committee has sent a mail lifting the ban," a club official confirmed to PTI.

However, the ban did not significantly impact the club as the summer transfer window opened last week on June 9, giving them plenty of time to build on the team for the coming ISL season.

Recently, the club has also gone through a leadership change as Debasish Dutta stepped in as President and Srinjoy Bose took over as General Secretary.

Mohun Bagan, now, not only targets the domestic title this season, but they also have high hopes from the continental competition, from which they had to pull out last time because of a ban by the AFC.

AFC sanctioned a fine and banned Mohun Bagan from the AFC Champions League-2 last year because the team decided to withdraw from a league match in Iran, citing security concerns in the Middle East.