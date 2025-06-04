FIFA international friendly: India Vs Thailand - Live

It is time for the Indian men’s national team to see some international action and on Wednesday, they take on Thailand in a FIFA International Friendly at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani.

The game is a precursor for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Hong Kong scheduled to be be played on June 10 in Kowloon City.

The Blue Tigers are ranked 127th, while Thailand are 99th on the FIFA Rankings.

The head-to-head reads seven wins for India, 12 for Thailand, and seven draws.

That said, the last two encounters were won by India in 2019. A sensational 4-1 win at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in Abu Dhabi, before a narrow 1-0 victory to win bronze at the King's Cup on Thai soil.

Catch all the live updates right here.



