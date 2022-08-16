FIFA suspends AIFF, U-17 Women's World Cup hosting in danger

The apex council of World Football FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect. With the suspension of AIFF, the hosting of the U-17 Women's world cup which is scheduled from 11th October 2022 to 30th October 2022 is in jeopardy.

FIFA in a media release stated, " The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes."

The official statement by FIFA on the AIFF ban. (Source-fifa.com)

However, the ban will last only till fair elections are done as the media release says, "The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs."

India has lost the right of hosting the U-17 Women's world cup too. The release concludes with, " The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned. FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved."

With India qualifying for AFC Asian Cup 2023 and U-17 Women's World cup being so close, this is a big blow for Indian football. The AIFF election is slated to take place on 28th August.

(More to follow)