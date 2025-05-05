Federation Cup to kickstart 2025–26 Indian football season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is bringing back the Federation Cup as the season-opening tournament for the 2025–26 campaign, effectively replacing the Durand Cup in that slot, disbanding the Super Cup after 7 years.

The decision comes on the heels of declining interest in the Super Cup, which was held at the end of the season, as per a report from TOI.

Despite offering a spot in continental competition, the tournament has seen lukewarm participation, with several I-League clubs either fielding understrength squads or withdrawing entirely.

The recently concluded edition in Bhubaneswar witnessed a lack of full-strength teams, with some opting to send reserves and others participating with minimal foreign presence.

The Federation Cup, first introduced in 1977, was shelved in 2018 when the Super Cup took its place. With the Super Cup format failing to generate the desired enthusiasm among clubs and fans, AIFF has decided to bring the Federation Cup back into the calendar and slot it before the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League seasons begin.

As per recent committee meetings, the AIFF has also decided to shift the Durand Cup—India’s oldest football tournament—to the end of the season. This rearrangement aims to maximize competitive intensity and ensure greater club participation at the start of the campaign.

The revamped schedule is expected to kick off in September, marking the return of one of Indian football’s most historic tournaments. The move is part of AIFF’s broader efforts to revive traditional competitions and improve engagement in domestic football.