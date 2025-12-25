FC Goa’s Asian campaign comes to a close

FC Goa’s AFC Champions League Two journey came to an end at the Fatorda on an emotional night that summed up both the pride and uncertainty surrounding Indian football. With no clarity on what the future holds for Indian clubs on the continental stage, the Gaurs once again showed character, intent, and belief as they played their final group game.

The evening saw FC Goa add another chapter to their Asian story, with Dejan Drazic finding the net to register the club’s third goal of the ACL 2 campaign. It completed a set of memorable moments in the competition; the landmark strike against Al Nassr at home, a deflected own goal away to Al Zawraa in Iraq, and now a final goal at the Fatorda in what may be the club’s last continental outing till the 2025–26 Super Cup champions await clarity on their rightful position in the same competition next season.

Despite finishing the group stage without points, FC Goa’s performances throughout the tournament consistently reflected a side capable of competing at this level. The Gaurs went toe-to-toe with some of Asia’s strongest teams and never abandoned their footballing identity.

Head coach Manolo Márquez reflected honestly after the match, “I’m very happy with the team’s performance in the tournament. It was a privilege to play in these kinds of competitions and this should be the target of every Indian team, to constantly play games at this level. My only regret is that it is a pity to finish on zero points when our performances definitely deserved something more.”

The night also carried moments of promise for the future. FC Goa academy products Prachit Gaonkar (19) and Malsawmtluanga (20) made their debuts, a proud reflection of the club’s strong youth system and its commitment to developing Indian talent.

Yet, as the lights dimmed at the Fatorda, questions lingered. A youth system producing talent, a club competing with pride in Asia, all now left wondering what comes next, with the future of Indian football on the continental stage still uncertain.