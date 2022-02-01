Football
FC Goa vs Odisha FC LIVE: ISL Goals, Results, Update and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between FC Goa and Odisha FC
In today's Indian Super League match, FC Goa will face Odisha FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Follow this space for more updates.
Live Updates
- 1 Feb 2022 3:17 PM GMT
- 1 Feb 2022 3:17 PM GMT

57' Long ball in search of Jonathas but Naveen comes forward and grabs the ball easily.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
#FCG #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 1 Feb 2022 3:11 PM GMT
50' Both team have accelerated their attack.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
#FCG #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 1 Feb 2022 3:04 PM GMT
SECOND HALF
- 1 Feb 2022 3:04 PM GMT

SECOND HALF

45' Game resumes after the lemon break. Meanwhile, Sailung and Krasniqi go out as Lalruathara and Jonathas come in for OFC.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
#FCG #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 1 Feb 2022 2:48 PM GMT
HALFTIME
45 + 2' Game for the first half ends.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
#FCG #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 1 Feb 2022 2:46 PM GMT
INJURY TIME
45' 2 minutes added after the end of 45 minutes.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
#FCG #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 1 Feb 2022 2:43 PM GMT
- 1 Feb 2022 2:43 PM GMT

41' Edu Bedia goes for a long-range effort after a good turn but the ball goes directly to Arshdeep's grip.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
#FCG #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 1 Feb 2022 2:41 PM GMT
- 1 Feb 2022 2:41 PM GMT

39' Princeton goes on the rebound from a corner kick but Thoiba pulls off an excellent block to clear the danger.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
#FCG #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 1 Feb 2022 2:37 PM GMT
- 1 Feb 2022 2:37 PM GMT

36' Counter attacking chance for FC Goa but nothing capitalized.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
#FCG #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 1 Feb 2022 2:34 PM GMT
34' Goa is keeping the pressure on Odisha here.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
#FCG #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 1 Feb 2022 2:33 PM GMT
Saved
32' Nogeura slips one in for Edu whose shot was saved.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
#FCG #OFC #FCGOFC #ISL #LetsFootball