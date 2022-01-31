FC Goa vs Odisha FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 78th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, FC Goa will host Odisha FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Gaurs are now sitting at the ninth spot with fourteen points from fourteen matches while the Kalinga Warriors are in the eighth spot with seventeen points from thirteen matches.



Head to Head Record

Matches played - 5

FC Goa - 4

Odisha FC - 0

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

FC Goa have scored seventeen goals so far in the tournament. The Gaurs have conceded only twenty-three goals. On the other hand, Odisha FC have scored twenty-two goals. However, they have conceded twenty-seven goals so far.

Top Scorer

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (4 goals)

Odisha FC - Aridai Cabrera (4 goals)

Recent Form

FC Goa - W D L D L

Odisha FC - W L W D L

Squad

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Unavailability

FC Goa - None

Odisha FC - None

Expected 11

FC Goa ( 4-2-3-1) - Dheeraj, Seriton, Ivan, Anwar, Dohling, Princeton, Edu, Devendra, Noguera, Brandon, Ortiz.

Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Arshdeep, Sailung, Mongil, Bora, Sahil, Liridon, Thoiba, Jerry, Javi, Nandha, Jonathas.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arhsdep (8.5), Seirton (8.5), Mongil (9.0), Ivan ((9.0), Edu (9.5), Princeton (8.5), Javi (9.5) (VC), Thoiba (8.5), Noguera (9.5), Jerry (10.0), Ortiz (9.5) (C).