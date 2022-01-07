FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 54th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, FC Goa will host two time champions Chennaiyin FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Red and Gaurs are currently sitting at the ninth spot with nine points from nine matches while the Marina Machans are sixth with fourteen points from nine matches.

This game will see the return of Nerijus Valskis to the Tamil Nadu based club as they look to make their way up to the top four. On the other hand, FC Goa with their new coach Derrick Pereira will look to bring their campaign back on track.

Head to Head

Matches Played - 19

FC Goa - 9

Chennaiyin FC - 8

Draw - 2

Goal Tally

FC Goa have scored thirteen goals so far in the tournament. However, the Gaurs have conceded eighteen goals this season. Similarly, Chennaiyin FC have scored just nine goals this season but have let in two more. Hence, both teams are with negative GD currently.

Top Scorer

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (3 goals)

Chennaiyin FC - Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev (2 goals)

Recent Form

FC Goa - D L D D W

Chennaiyin FC - W L L W L

Squad

FC Goa

Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Unavailability

FC Goa: Brandon Fernandes

Chennaiyin FC: Ariel Borysiuk

Possible Line-ups

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Jorge Ortiz, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Aiban Dohling, Devendra Murgaonkar and Muhammed Nemil.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Germanpreet Singh and Nerijus Valskis.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Debjit (8.5), Gama (8.5), Gonzalez (8.5), Sajid (8.5), Reagan (9.0), Bedia (9.0), Koman (9.5), Thapa, Ortiz (9.5) (VC), Murzaev(9.0), Valskis ((9.0) (C)

Broadcast

Matchday: Saturday (January 8th)

Match time: 9.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app