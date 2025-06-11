AFC Champions League Two: FC Goa to play Al Seeb in playoff

FC Goa will take on Omani professional football club Al Seeb FC in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Two at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on August 13.

The winner of the play-off round will advance to the group stage of Asian competition with 29 teams (14 from the West region and 15 from the East) granted entry to the group stage.

From the play-offs, three teams including two teams from the West region and one from the East region will advance to the group stage.

Also, Tajikistan’s FC Regar-TadAZ will play Ahal FC of Turkmenistan. In the East, Philippines’ Manila Digger FC square off against Persib Bandung of Indonesia.

AFC Champions League Two is an Asian football’s second-tier club competition and Goa booked its berth after winning the 2025 Super Cup.

The preliminary round will be played on August 12 and 13. The draws for the ACL Elite League Stage and ACL Two Group Stage will be held on August 15, with the ACGL Group Stage draw to be conducted on August 28.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 16. The three losing sides in the playoffs will enter the AFC Challenge League group stage.

Interestingly, the tournament will also feature Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr FC in the group stage.

Other teams in the western region include Al Wasl FC (UAE), Al Ahli SC (Qatar), Esteghlal FC (Iran), PFC Andijon (Uzbekistan), Al Hussein (Jordan), Al Muharraq SC (Bahrain), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (India), FC Istiklol (Tajikistan) and FC Arkadag (Turkmenistan).