FC Goa sign Manipuri defender Sanatomba Singh Yanglem

FC Goa, on Tuesday, signed defender Sanatomba Singh Yanglem ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Yanglem became FC Goa's seventh signing before the 2024-25 season, with others being goalkeeper Lara Sharma, defenders Sangwan and Muhammad Hammad, midfielders Iker Guarrotxena and Dejan Drazic and forward Alan Saji.



The 18-year-old Manipuri Yanglemis is a Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy graduate.

FC Goa, however, have not revealed the details of the contract.



Yanglem has helped the RFYC win the 2018-19 sub-junior I-League besides finishing as the runner-up in the 2022-23 Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Super Division.



In his 42 outings with the RYFC, Yanglem produced four assists and was involved in 18 clean sheets.

“In my position as a left-back, I have two seniors, Aakash and Jay, to look up to and learn from. I am eager to work with the coaching staff, especially Coach Manolo, who has a reputation for significantly impacting young players. I aspire to be one of those players.”



Read the… pic.twitter.com/PpkNSSQrd5 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 23, 2024

"I am delighted to sign with FC Goa. Honestly, I did not expect an opportunity of this level - joining the First Team of one of the great clubs in India, with such a supportive environment," Sanatomba said in a release from FC Goa.

"As a young player, I understand the challenges ahead in matching the levels of my more experienced teammates. However, this is the essence of football, and I am committed to my development, seeking guidance from both coaches and players," he added.

"I believe FC Goa is the perfect place for my growth. This team is renowned for nurturing young talent and helping them achieve their potential. In my position as a left-back, I have two seniors, Aakash Sangwan and Jay Gupta, to look up to and learn from. Additionally, I am eager to work with the coaching staff, especially Coach Manolo, who has a reputation for significantly impacting young players. I aspire to be one of those players," Sanatomba said further.

Manolo Marquez, FC Goa's head coach, expressed his enthusiasm about the club's newest signing, “Sanatomba is a left-back with excellent qualities. He is technically sound, a solid defender, and shows remarkable bravery and aggression on the field, making it difficult for opponents.

“He is also physically strong, and has a promising future ahead despite his young age,” the Spaniard added.