ISL Transfers: FC Goa secure Jay Gupta with four-year contract extension

FC Goa on Tuesday announced that defender Jay Gupta has committed his future to the Club on a four-year deal. The dynamic defender will remain an integral part of the Gaurs for the upcoming 2024-25 season and beyond, solidifying his role in the team following a standout debut season.

Since joining FC Goa last summer, Jay Gupta has become a cornerstone of the team’s defence, showcasing exceptional performance and consistency.

Over the course of the season, the defender made 31 appearances, scoring two spectacular long-range goals in the Indian Super League (ISL), and providing three assists. His contributions were pivotal in FC Goa’s journey to the semi-finals of the Durand Cup and the ISL Cup playoffs, as well as securing a third-place finish in the ISL League Stage.

The 22-year-old’s impressive form also earned him a call-up to the Indian senior men’s national football team camp at the end of the season, and last week, he finally made his international debut in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash against Kuwait.

Joining Chennaiyin FC on a one-year deal, Jordan’s arrival marked the club's fifth signing for the 2024-25 season.#IndianFootball⚽️https://t.co/iBLYejdrmP — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) June 11, 2024

Lokesh Bherwani, Director of Football at FC Goa, expressed his excitement about the extension. “Jay’s impact on the team has been nothing short of phenomenal. The last season was his first ever at the senior level in Indian football, but he was able to prove himself with talent and commitment, in such a short span of time,” he said.



“His development and achievements over the past year are a testament to his hard work and dedication. We are delighted to secure his services for the foreseeable future, and it represents our ambition to build on the strong foundation laid last season. We believe he will continue to play a crucial role as we aim for greater heights in the upcoming seasons,” he added.

Jay Gupta himself shared his enthusiasm as well, about continuing his journey with the Men in Orange.

“FC Goa gave me a big opportunity at the beginning of last season and asked to prove my worth, and despite some testing phases throughout the season, their support and encouragement helped me do well. You get what you deserve, and that’s what my journey has been and what I admire about this Club. There is no better place to be, for an aspiring youngster who has been given the chance to prove his worth and play his heart out in front of a passionate fan base,” he said.

“The team showed a lot of positivity and consistency right at the beginning of last season, which replicated into a stream of positive results. With that, I think we laid a very strong base for what FC Goa are all about and what we see ourselves fighting for nothing less than the titles.

“We will continue to do this together, and I’m confident that we’ll have another really good season this time,” the defender signed off.