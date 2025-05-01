FC Goa to face Jamshedpur FC in Kalinga Super Cup final

FC Goa will take on Jamshedpur FC in the final of the Kalinga Super Cup after both sides secured convincing wins in their respective semi-finals at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final of the day, FC Goa outclassed Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 to seal their place in the title clash. Goals from Brison Fernandes (20’), Iker Guarrotxena (51’ pen), and Borja Herrera (58’) ensured a comfortable victory for the 2019 Super Cup champions. Despite a brief scare when Mohun Bagan equalised through Suhail Ahmad Bhat (23’), Manolo Márquez’s men dominated proceedings in the second half to book a deserved spot in the final.

Later in the evening, Jamshedpur FC edged Mumbai City FC 1-0 in a tight affair, courtesy of a late strike by Rei Tachikawa in the 87th minute. The Japanese midfielder’s left-footed shot from outside the box, which took a deflection before beating the keeper, capped off a determined performance by Khalid Jamil’s side. It marks Jamshedpur FC’s maiden entry into the Kalinga Super Cup final.

While FC Goa will aim to reclaim the trophy and return to continental competition, Jamshedpur FC find themselves in uncharted territory, one step away from their first Super Cup trophy.

The final will be played on Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 PM IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 3 and streamed on JioHotstar.