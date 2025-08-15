FC Goa to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in AFC Champions League Two

The stage is set for an electrifying clash as FC Goa prepares to face Al-Nassr FC, featuring global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage Draw.

Announced today at 12:30 PM IST in Kuala Lumpur, the draw places FC Goa in Group D alongside Al-Nassr FC (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), and FC Istiklol (TJK), promising a thrilling battle.

The highlight is the anticipated matchup with Al-Nassr, where Ronaldo’s goal-scoring prowess will test FC Goa. The Indian side qualified for the group stage with a gritty 2-1 victory over Oman’s Al-Seeb Club in the preliminary round, thanks to goals from Dejan Drazic and Javier Siverio. Group C features Mohun Bagan SG, who earned direct entry by winning the ISL League Shield last season, alongside Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), and Ahal FC (TKM).

Even if CR7 doesn’t make the trip, Al-Nassr’s squad is stacked. Fans could still see big names like Sadio Mané, Marcelo Brozović, João Félix, Aymeric Laporte, and Otávio lighting up the Fatorda Stadium. From European champions to Copa America winners, this team is loaded with quality.

Cristiano Ronaldo to face FC Goa🔥



The ISL side are drawn with Ronaldo’s Al Nassr FC, Al Zawraa SC and FC Istiklol in Group D of the AFC Champions League Two.



Mohun Bagan SG in Group C with Sepahan SC, Al Hussein and Ahal FC.#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/yZJ9Xwypvh — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) August 15, 2025

India boasts two representatives in the competition, marking a historic moment for Indian football. FC Goa and Mohun Bagan SG will aim to make their mark, with the former eager to challenge Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and the latter looking to leverage their domestic success.

The AFC Champions League Two, Asia’s second-tier club tournament, promises intense rivalries as teams vie for knockout spots. Fans are buzzing with excitement, anticipating whether FC Goa can upset the odds.