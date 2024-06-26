ISL Transfers: FC Goa extend Arshdeep Singh's contract until 2025-26 season

FC Goa announced on Wednesday that their goalkeeper, Arshdeep Singh, has signed a contract extension, committing to the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 26-year-old has been instrumental in the team's recent successes, and this extension reflects the club's trust in his abilities and their vision for the future.

Arshdeep, who started his career at the AIFF Elite Academy, first gained recognition with Minerva Punjab FC.



He played a crucial role in their victorious I-League campaign in 2017-18 and their participation in the 2019 AFC Cup. His impressive performances led to a move to Odisha FC, where he made 33 appearances over three seasons.

Joining FC Goa at the start of the 2022-23 season, the Punjab-born goalkeeper quickly became a key figure in the team's defence.

In his 17 Indian Super League (ISL) appearances for the Gaurs, Arshdeep conceded only 14 goals and secured eight clean sheets. Overall, he has maintained 11 clean sheets in 21 matches for the club.

Talking about the goalkeeper FC Goa Head Coach, Manolo Marquez said, “Arshdeep is an excellent fit for our playing style. His composure and skill with the ball at his feet make him an important part of our team. With his experience in the ISL and the ideal age, he doesn’t just excel as a goalkeeper but can also initiate our build-ups from the back during attack. Extending his contract is a significant step in our long-term plans, and I am confident that he will continue to play a key role in our pursuit of success.”

The club has also renewed contracts for defenders Odei Onaindia and Jay Gupta, as well as midfielder Muhammed Nemil.



Additionally, they have strengthened their squad by signing defenders Aakash Sangwan and Muhammad Hammad, and goalkeeper Lara Sharma.