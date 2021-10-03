FC Goa Crowned Champions of the 130th Durand Cup

The 130th Durand Cup came to its climatic culmination today at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata with FC Goa being crowned champions for the first time in Durand's history.



The Gaurs defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club by a score line of 1-0 owing to a set-piece goal scored by the Captain of FC Goa and Man of the Match, Eduardo Bedia in the 105th minute in the extra time. The Durand crown also marked Coach, Juan Ferrando Fenoll's first ever trophy on Indian Soil. FC Goa along with two rolling trophies of the Durand Cup and the Shimla Trophy were also awarded the President's Cup for permanent keeping.

The final kicked off on a lively note in front of a 34,000+ spectators with both Mohammedan Sporting and FC Goa both going on the attack from the word go. Though both teams were looking to attack but were failing to keep possession for longer durations. The first shot of the match came from Marcus Joseph in third minute but it was wayward. Soon after, FC Goa created a chance but a mix-up between Nemil and Romario in the box led to an easy save for the Mohammedan SC keeper.

As the half started to progress, the temperature started to increase and the foul count also started to increase. Mohammedan was at the receiving end of the cards as they received three yellow cards within a span of 17 minutes with the names Azharuddin Mallick, Nikola Stojanovic and Shaher Shaheen going into the book.

The match was slowly starting to open up now, as chances were being created more often but none of them were being converted. A sudden moment of uproar came at the VYBK in the 35th minute when a shot from Milan Singh went flying into the goal from a distance but a foul was called by the referee just before the shot was taken and disappointment of the crowd was clearly visible. For FC Goa, Romario had the best chance of the half when the defence was completely foxed by a cross from Sanson Pereira from the left flank but Romario sent the shot wide of the goal post.

The first half ended with the scores tied at 0-0. The second half saw FC Goa dominating possession but the same wasn't resulting into concrete chances as they were losing the ball far too easily in the final third. In the meantime, Mohammedan finally made their first change of the match bringing on Brandon Vanlalremdika for Azharuddin Mallick, who was already on a yellow card. FC Goa also made their first change in the 85th minute with Redeem Tlang coming on for Romario Jesuraj. The last few minutes saw some moments of excitement. Mohammedan made some good runs down the left flank in the last 5 minutes but again failed to make them count. In the injury time, Redeem Tlang came close to scoring the first goal but the angle was too steep and the ball went across the face of the goal. With scores tied at 0-0 at the end of the regulation time the final went into extra time.