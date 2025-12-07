FC Goa edge East Bengal on penalties to retain AIFF Super Cup title

FC Goa secured back-to-back AIFF Super Cup titles after defeating East Bengal FC 6–5 on penalties in a tightly contested final at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

The win makes Goa the first club in Indian football history to successfully defend the Super Cup trophy.

The final remained goalless through regulation time despite both sides creating half-chances and applying sustained pressure in phases. East Bengal and Goa continued to battle through an additional 30 minutes of extra time, but neither team found the breakthrough required to avoid a shootout.

Goa prevail in sudden death after tense shootout



The penalty contest reflected the balance of the match, with both sides converting four each in the initial set of kicks.

With the score at 4–4, the final proceeded to sudden death. Goa held their nerve in the decisive moments, while East Bengal faltered on their final attempt, handing the defending champions a 6–5 victory.



The triumph secures Goa’s place in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League Two for the 2026–27 season. East Bengal, meanwhile, will look back on a disciplined defensive display that kept them in contention throughout the evening but came up short in the final stretch.

The Super Cup finale drew strong crowd engagement and capped a competitive edition of the tournament, underscoring the growing depth of Indian club football.