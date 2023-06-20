FanCode secures exclusive streaming rights for SAFF Championship

FanCode has secured exclusive digital rights to live stream the highly anticipated South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. Taking place at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium, the tournament will commence on June 21 and conclude on July 4, featuring a total of 15 matches.

The opening day of the championship will witness a thrilling clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at 7:30 PM, captivating the attention of football enthusiasts. India will then compete against Nepal on June 24, followed by a group-stage encounter with Kuwait on June 27.

Fans can catch all the action on FanCode's mobile app (available for Android and iOS), TV app compatible with Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, and the official website.

Empty streets, charged up fans, and chants of 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 🇮🇳#SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/aH2lrSPPZD — FanCode (@FanCode) June 19, 2023

The tournament's other group comprises Lebanon, Bhutan, Maldives, and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.



As defending champions, the Indian team enters the competition with a confident stride, buoyed by their recent success in the Hero Intercontinental Cup. The team boasts a formidable lineup, featuring renowned players like captain Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Lalengmawia Ralte.

The SAFF Championship serves as an opportunity for both nations to renew their football rivalry, with a chance to assert their dominance over their arch-rivals. The anticipation leading up to these matches is immense, with fans from both sides passionately discussing the potential outcomes and eagerly awaiting the spectacle.