FanCode secures ISL 2025-26 broadcast rights as KPS Studios wins world feed production

The broadcast rights for the 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League have been awarded to FanCode, while Kaleidoscope Production and Services, widely known as KPS Studios, has secured the production rights for the world feed.

The decision was finalised after the All India Football Federation opened and evaluated bids submitted in response to the Request for Proposal issued on January 18. FanCode’s combined bid for Packages A, B and D, covering world feed production, linear television and digital streaming, amounted to Rs 8.62 crore. With the league scheduled to feature 91 matches, the cost works out to approximately Rs 9.5 lakh per match.

This marks a significant reduction from the league’s previous media rights arrangement, which was valued at around Rs 275 crore per season under its former commercial partner, translating to roughly Rs 1.68 crore per match.

KPS Studios emerged as the successful bidder for Package E, which includes world feed production only, after quoting Rs 5.75 crore, the lowest among the eligible bids. Several other broadcasters and production houses had expressed interest in various packages, including JioStar, ABP Network and Sportzworks, while some bidders were disqualified for failing to meet eligibility and financial criteria.

The AIFF evaluated submissions using a 70:30 weightage model, with greater emphasis placed on technical capability. Factors such as broadcast and production experience, infrastructure, camera deployment and platform reach were assessed before commercial bids were considered.

As per the tentative schedule, the truncated ISL season is expected to begin on February 14 with a double-header featuring Mohun Bagan SG against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa versus Inter Kashi. However, the final fixture list remains subject to adjustments based on the broadcaster’s programming requirements.