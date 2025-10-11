Emami East Bengal Women Celebrate International Day of the Girl Child with Inspiring Visit to Kalyania

Emami East Bengal FC Women marked the International Day of the Girl Child with a visit to Kalyania, a social welfare organisation based in Kalyani that works for the betterment of underprivileged children through education, self-defence training, cultural and arts programmes, and also supports the elderly members of the community through compassionate care in its old age home.

During the visit, players and staff from Emami East Bengal FC Women engaged with girls aged between 7 and 13 through interactive sessions, sharing messages of resilience, self-belief, and the importance of education and skill-building.

"Empowering young girls is crucial for building a stronger and more inclusive society. As part of Emami East Bengal FC, it has been our constant endeavour to empower women in society and help them achieve financial and social independence. All our players have been making the community and the country proud internationally, while also supporting their families through football. We hope that some of these young girls will take inspiration from our Moshal Girls and strive for success through education, hard work, and determination," said Anthony Andrews, Head Coach of Emami East Bengal FC Women.

The interaction included fun activities such as a mini football clinic, where the EEB Women players and support staff coached the young girls—fostering teamwork, confidence, and a love for football. The team also distributed thoughtful gifts, including educational materials and wellness kits, to encourage the girls to pursue their dreams with renewed vigour.

Later, the EEB Women team also interacted with elderly residents of Kalyania’s old age home, seeking their blessings and spending quality time with them ahead of their AFC Women’s Champions League group stage matches, scheduled to be held in Wuhan, China, in November.

"We are deeply honoured to host Emami East Bengal Women on this special day. The presence and support of these champion women footballers will inspire our children and reinforce our mission to empower women and care for our elderly residents," said a spokesperson from Kalyania.