2022 Kolkata derby becomes ISL's 3rd highest attended match

A total of 62,543 fans turned up to watch the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, making it the most attended match in the league in the last seven years.

The two matches in ISL history with higher attendance figures than this came in the first two seasons of the league. The first ever match in ISL history - ATK vs Mumbai FC had an attendance of 65,000. The semifinal between ATK and Chennaiyin FC the next year, in ISL 2015, drew a crowd of 68,340. Both those matches too had been at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Saturday's Kolkata derby was the first ISL derby to be taking place in Kolkata. The league has been wholly hosted in Goa for the past two years, when the both sides have been part of the ISL.

ATK Mohun Bagan continued their recent sparkling record against their neighbours, claiming a 2-0 win.

The Mariners drew first blood in the 56th minute when Boumous found himself open in the midfield and tried his luck from range and it paid off. The ball bounced right in front of Kamaljit Singh and landed in the back of the net.

Before the Torch Bearers could recover, ATK Mohun Bagan doubled their advantage just ten minutes later.

Dimitri Petratos' effort found its way through to Manvir. The striker's goal-bound shot picked up a slight deflection off Jerry Lalrinzuala's boot and beat Kamaljit at the near-post.

The victory lifts ATK Mohun Bagan to fourth position. They are four points off the top with a game in hand. The Mariners will travel to the west coast to face Mumbai City FC in their next match on November 6.

After losing the derby, East Bengal FC remain in eighth place. They will host Chennaiyin FC on November 4.

