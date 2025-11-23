Football
AFC WCL LIVE: East Bengal target quarter-final berth against Nasaf- Updates, blog
Follow LIVE updates as East Bengal FC Women face Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf in a decisive AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Group B match with a quarter-final spot on the line.
East Bengal FC Women bowed out of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025–26 after a 3–0 defeat to PFC Nasaf in their final Group B clash in Wuhan.
Despite a balanced opening phase, Nasaf took the lead through Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva in the 17th minute, with the goal standing after a VAR check. East Bengal pushed for an equaliser but struggled to break through a compact Uzbek defence.
The second half saw Nasaf double their lead via Zarina Norboeva before sealing the result deep into stoppage time with Khabibullaeva’s rebound finish.
That late third goal proved decisive in the qualification equation, knocking East Bengal out despite their spirited effort across the tournament. The Kolkata side ends their maiden AWCL campaign with pride, highlighted by India’s first-ever group-stage win.
- 23 Nov 2025 9:15 AM GMT
It wasn’t the ending the Red & Gold faithful hoped for, but this maiden AWCL campaign will still be remembered as a breakthrough moment for Indian women’s club football.
East Bengal created history with India’s first-ever group-stage win, pushed continental heavyweights, and showed resilience, character, and ambition on Asia’s biggest stage.
A tough 3–0 defeat today brings their journey to a close, but the performances, leadership, and intent displayed throughout the tournament have laid a strong foundation for the future. Thank you for staying with us through every update, every key moment, and every twist of this campaign.
- 23 Nov 2025 9:12 AM GMT
⏱️ Full-Time!
The referee blows for full time, and Nasaf take a 3–0 win in Wuhan. East Bengal held on for most of the second half to keep their qualification hopes alive, but the late third goal deep into stoppage time sealed their exit from the tournament. A disappointing end to a spirited debut AWCL campaign for the Red & Gold Women.
Full-Time Score: East Bengal 0–3 PFC Nasaf
- 23 Nov 2025 9:11 AM GMT
Goal stands, Nasaf 3–0!
After a VAR check, the late Nasaf goal is confirmed, sealing a 3–0 victory for the Uzbek side. The rebound finish from Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva (29) in the 97th minute puts the result beyond doubt and, crucially, ends East Bengal’s hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals.
A tough night for the Red & Gold, who fought to keep the deficit manageable but were undone at the very end.
East Bengal FC Women are knocked out of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025–26.
- 23 Nov 2025 9:08 AM GMT
97’ Goal for Nasaf — heartbreaking for East Bengal!
Nasaf grab their third deep into added time. A powerful effort is parried by Panthoi, but the rebound falls kindly to Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva (29), who finishes from close range to seal her brace. VAR check for potential offside.
Score: East Bengal 0–3 PFC Nasaf
- 23 Nov 2025 8:59 AM GMT
Added Time: 7 minutes
The fourth official signals 7 minutes of added time. East Bengal continue to fight to keep the scoreline as it is, with qualification permutations still in play.
Score: East Bengal 0–2 PFC Nasaf
- 23 Nov 2025 8:55 AM GMT
86’ EB focused on containment as tempers rise!
East Bengal are now trying to contain Nasaf, keeping their shape tight to avoid conceding a costly third goal. The match has started to heat up, with a few late challenges flying in and the referee pulling out yellow cards to keep things under control.
Score: East Bengal 0–2 PFC Nasaf
- 23 Nov 2025 8:28 AM GMT
East Bengal’s qualification hopes still alive!
Despite trailing by two, EB are not out of the quarter-final race yet. They must avoid conceding a third goal, and also need Bam Khatoon to not pick up any points against Wuhan later today. As things stand, the Red & Gold still have a pathway to the knockouts — but they need to hold firm.
Score: East Bengal 0–2 PFC Nasaf
- 23 Nov 2025 8:21 AM GMT
52’ Goal for Nasaf — they double their lead
Nasaf strike again early in the second half. A loose ball isn’t cleared well by the EB backline, and Zarina Norboeva (20) pounces inside the box, guiding her finish past Panthoi to make it 2–0.
A big uphill task now for East Bengal.
Score: East Bengal 0–2 PFC Nasaf
- 23 Nov 2025 8:13 AM GMT
⏱️ Second Half Begins:
We’re back underway! East Bengal restart the match as they chase a crucial equaliser. Nasaf hold their narrow lead, but EB will look to bring more sharpness in the final third after a steady finish to the first half.
Score: East Bengal 0–1 PFC Nasaf
- 23 Nov 2025 7:57 AM GMT
⏱️ Half-Time!
Nasaf head into the break with a 1–0 lead courtesy of Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva (29)’s 17th-minute finish, confirmed after a VAR check. East Bengal have had their moments, especially through quick counters and late pressure, but haven’t yet found the final pass to trouble the Uzbek defence. Soumya Guguloth’s recovery work and a few set-piece opportunities showed promise, but the equaliser remains elusive.
A big second half awaits as EB look to turn this around and keep their quarter-final hopes alive.
Half-Time Score: East Bengal 0–1 PFC Nasaf