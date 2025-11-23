AFC WCL LIVE: East Bengal target quarter-final berth against Nasaf- Updates, blog

East Bengal FC Women bowed out of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025–26 after a 3–0 defeat to PFC Nasaf in their final Group B clash in Wuhan.

Despite a balanced opening phase, Nasaf took the lead through Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva in the 17th minute, with the goal standing after a VAR check. East Bengal pushed for an equaliser but struggled to break through a compact Uzbek defence.

The second half saw Nasaf double their lead via Zarina Norboeva before sealing the result deep into stoppage time with Khabibullaeva’s rebound finish.

That late third goal proved decisive in the qualification equation, knocking East Bengal out despite their spirited effort across the tournament. The Kolkata side ends their maiden AWCL campaign with pride, highlighted by India’s first-ever group-stage win.

Highlights: