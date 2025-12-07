SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025: East Bengal target winning start in maiden campaign

Matchday Two of the inaugural SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025 will feature a highly anticipated clash as Indian Women’s League (IWL) champions East Bengal FC Women begin their maiden SAFF campaign against Bhutan’s Transport United Ladies FC at the Dashrath Stadium on Monday afternoon (Kickoff: 1:45 PM IST).

While this will be East Bengal FC Women’s first-ever SAFF appearance, Transport United Ladies enter the contest after a gritty 0–0 draw against Karachi City FC in the tournament opener on 5 December.

East Bengal come into the championship on the back of a landmark continental outing in the AFC Women’s Champions League, where the Moshal Girls created history by becoming the first Indian club to win an AWCL group stage match, defeating Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC 3–1.

Despite subsequent losses to defending champions Wuhan Jiangda (China) and Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf, the Kolkata side remained in the quarter-final race until the closing stages of their group campaign, a testament to their rapid growth and exposure to elite competition.

Their opponents, Transport United Ladies, runners-up in the 2024 Bhutan Women’s National League, field several national team players, including captain Sunita Rai, a seasoned forward and one of Bhutan’s most experienced attackers.

Speaking ahead of the match, EBFC Head Coach Anthony Andrews said:

“We’re honoured to be part of the inaugural SAFF Women’s Club Championship. I want to extend my sincere thanks to SAFF for creating this platform and giving women’s club football in our region the stage it truly deserves. For us, the opening match is more than just a fixture; it’s an opportunity to represent our club, our supporters, and the continued growth of women’s football. The team is prepared, focused, and proud to be part of this historic beginning.”

Fans can watch the match live on the MSM Video app.