AFC Women’s Champions League LIVE: East Bengal vs Phnom Penh Crown- Scores, updates

History is within reach as East Bengal FC Women gear up for their first-ever appearance in the AFC Women’s Champions League Preliminary Stage.

Fresh off their Indian Women’s League title triumph, the Red & Golds will take on Cambodian champions Phnom Penh Crown in their Group E opener on Monday, August 25, at the National Sports Complex in Phnom Penh.

Only the group winner advances, making this clash a must-win for the Kolkata giants as they chase continental glory.

LIVE Updates: