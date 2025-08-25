Football
AFC Women’s Champions League LIVE: East Bengal vs Phnom Penh Crown- Scores, updates
Get all live updates as East Bengal FC Women begin their maiden AFC Women’s Champions League journey against Phnom Penh Crown.
History is within reach as East Bengal FC Women gear up for their first-ever appearance in the AFC Women’s Champions League Preliminary Stage.
Fresh off their Indian Women’s League title triumph, the Red & Golds will take on Cambodian champions Phnom Penh Crown in their Group E opener on Monday, August 25, at the National Sports Complex in Phnom Penh.
Only the group winner advances, making this clash a must-win for the Kolkata giants as they chase continental glory.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 25 Aug 2025 12:51 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
It's half-time at the National Sports Complex in Phnom Penh. Neither sides have managed to break the dead lock.
EBFC 0-0 PPC
- 25 Aug 2025 11:39 AM GMT
Phnom Penh Crown FC XI!
Starting XI:
Ti Samanang (8), Soeurn Vipha (10), Soth Chetra (12), Miki Ichikawa (14), Kim Chanthet (16), Poeurn Kunthea (19), Somrit Nimol (23), Chea Fariya (24), Vibol Serysitha (26), Voeun Sothan (29), Airi Kuroki (42)
Substitutes:
Man Nisa (1), Kheng Kimmeng (2), Chan Cheatnita (4), Ban Angkhen (6), Heng Seakleng (7), Lyda Soclyda (11), Nak Channa (13), Seom Rosita (18), Vat Sreyvin (25), Tha Sreynu (30)
- 25 Aug 2025 11:32 AM GMT
Exclusive Interview!
Catch insights straight from East Bengal FC Women’s camp! Head coach Anthony Andrews and striker Fazila Ikwaput share their thoughts on the team’s preparation, debut in the AFC Women’s Champions League, and their hopes for the tournament.
Watch the full interview here:
- 25 Aug 2025 11:30 AM GMT
Welcome to the blog!
Welcome to The Bridge’s coverage of East Bengal FC Women’s historic AFC Women’s Champions League journey!
Stay tuned for real-time updates, live commentary, and all the key moments.