Painted Red and Gold: East Bengal win maiden ISL title

Tears flowed, the Red and Goldscarves swirled in the air and decades of pain disappeared into one unforgettable night as East Bengal finally reclaimed their place at the summit of Indian football. Twenty-two long years after their last national league triumph, the Red-and-Gold Brigade were crowned champions of India after defeating Inter Kashi 2-1 in a nerve-shredding Indian Super League 2025-26 finale at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Thursday.

When the final whistle blew, the stadium erupted into scenes of pure emotion. Players collapsed to the ground, fans embraced in disbelief and chants of “East Bengal, East Bengal” thundered around the packed arena.

Mohammed Rashid emerged as the unlikely hero with the decisive winner in the 72nd minute after league top scorer Youssef Ezzejjari had brought East Bengal level early in the second half, cancelling out Alfred Planas’ 14th-minute strike for Inter Kashi with a 50th-minute goal of his own.

The victory ensured East Bengal finished at the top of the ISL table with 26 points from 13 matches. Mohun Bagan Super Giant also won their final match against Sporting Club Delhi by the same 2-1 scoreline and finished level on points, but East Bengal’s superior goal difference of five finally ended the club’s agonising wait for a national league title.

Yet the night began with tension and anxiety gripping the home supporters. The enormity of the occasion seemed to weigh heavily on East Bengal as Inter Kashi stunned the crowd with an early goal.

Oscar Bruzon’s men started brightly enough, with Ezzejjari and Miguel Figueira testing Inter Kashi from distance in the opening exchanges. Despite the early pressure, Inter Kashi remained composed and organised before striking against the run of play in the 14th minute.

David Munoz floated a long ball towards the East Bengal penalty area and Alfred Planas timed his run perfectly to latch onto it. Without hesitation, the Spaniard struck a magnificent first-time volley that flew beyond Prabhsukhan Gill and into the net, silencing the stadium.

For a few moments, fear crept into the stands. The dream that had felt so close suddenly looked fragile again.

East Bengal, though, almost found an immediate response eight minutes later. Bipin Singh delivered a teasing cross across the face of goal and Ezzejjari only needed the slightest touch from close range. Somehow, the forward managed to send the ball soaring over the crossbar, leaving supporters clutching their heads in disbelief.

Inter Kashi, sensing vulnerability, continued to threaten. Planas tormented the East Bengal defence and nearly doubled the lead in the 24th minute after gliding past Anwar Ali before unleashing a powerful effort that Gill tipped behind. Inter Kashi could have gone further ahead in the 35th minute when Gill spilled a long-range effort from Planas. Fortunately for East Bengal, the rebound was dragged into the side netting. Minutes later, Tomba Singh forced another save from Gill as nervousness spread around the stadium.

East Bengal desperately pushed forward before halftime, but their attacks lacked the final cutting edge.

Then came the turning point.

East Bengal emerged after the break with renewed purpose and intensity. In the 50th minute, Anwar Ali produced a stunning defence-splitting pass from deep inside his own half to release Ezzejjari. The Moroccan outpaced his marker Munoz, reached the ball ahead of goalkeeper Shubham Dhas and showed immense composure to nutmeg the advancing keeper before calmly rolling the ball into the empty net.

The stadium exploded. Relief turned into belief. Suddenly, East Bengal looked alive again.

The equaliser transformed the atmosphere entirely. Every tackle was cheered, every forward run roared on by thousands sensing history was within reach.

East Bengal continued to press and nearly took the lead in the 61st minute when substitute Nandhakumar unleashed a fierce strike that forced Dhas into a sharp save at his near post.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute. And fittingly, it came through sheer determination. Bipin Singh whipped in a dangerous cross from the right flank and Rashid stretched out a boot to guide the ball into the far corner.

Pandemonium followed. The bench emptied. Supporters jumped over barricades in celebration. The noise inside the stadium became deafening.

Still, there was work to do. Every minute felt endless as East Bengal defended their lead with grit and composure while updates filtered through from Mohun Bagan’s match.

But when the final whistle finally arrived, years of frustration disappeared instantly.

Indian Super League 2025-26 Individual Awards:

Golden Boot: Yourself Ezzejari

Golden Ball: Miguel Figuera

Golden Glove: Purba Lachenpa Tempa.