AFC Women's Champions League LIVE: East Bengal take on Wuhan Jiangda- Scores, blog, updates
East Bengal look to secure a historic quarter-final spot as they face titleholders Wuhan Jiangda FC in a key AWCL 2025-26 Group B encounter.
East Bengal FC Women return to action on Thursday with their quarter-final aspirations within touching distance as they prepare to take on reigning champions Wuhan Jiangda FC in the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26.
The Kolkata side opened their maiden campaign with a landmark 3–1 win over Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC, becoming the first Indian club to claim a group-stage victory in the competition.
With three points already secured, EBFC need just one more from their remaining two fixtures to seal a place in the knockout stage.
Their opponents, Wuhan Jiangda, were restricted to a 1–1 draw by Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf in their opener, adding further weight to this high-stakes Group B matchup at the Hankou Cultural and Sports Centre.
LIVE UPDATES:
- 20 Nov 2025 6:39 AM GMT
Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC XI
Starting XI:
Wang Shuang (7), Yao Wei (10), Xu Qianqian (12), Liu Yanjoi (15), Ma Jun (16), Mavis Owusu (18), Kim Hyeri (20), Jiang Chenjing (21), Deng Mengye (27), Song Fei (28), Ding Xuan (29)
Substitutes:
Yu Sujin (1), Liu Tingting (8), Tang Han (12), Zhu Hongguo (14), Dai Chenying (17), Chen Chen (22), Wang Qianqian (26), Zhang Hao (27), Zhao Jingyi (32), Huang Baoying (36), Du Jianqun (47)
- 20 Nov 2025 6:38 AM GMT
East Bengal FC XI
Starting XI:
Elangbam Panthoi (1), Sweety Devi Ngambam (2), Astam Oraon (5), Sarita Yumnam (6), Soumya Guguloth (7), Fazila Ikwaput (10), Resty Nanziri (16), Shilky Devi Hemam (17), Aiman Badhur Bano (20), Abena Anoma Opoku (21), Jyoti Chouhan (99)
Substitutes:
Sandhya Maity (14), Sushmita Lepcha (15), Sathi Debnath (17), Thandanoni Baseky (18), Sulanjana Raul (22), Shrabani Mumu (25), Antasia Oraon (29), Sk Ikra Saren (31), Rubina Khatun (32), Bandana Roy (34)
- 20 Nov 2025 6:33 AM GMT
Pre-match thoughts from Head Coach Anthony Andrews!
Head Coach Anthony Andrews believes his squad is ready for the challenge despite the demanding conditions. “It’s not going to be an easy game for us, but we are prepared,”
- 20 Nov 2025 6:28 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Group B match between East Bengal FC Women and defending champions Wuhan Jiangda FC!
This is a defining afternoon for the Red & Gold brigade, who entered the competition with a historic 3–1 win over Bam Khatoon FC and now stand just one point away from a maiden quarter-final berth. Wuhan, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after being held to a 1–1 draw by PFC Nasaf in their opener.
Stay tuned as we bring you minute-by-minute updates from this high-stakes continental clash.