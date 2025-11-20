AFC Women's Champions League LIVE: East Bengal take on Wuhan Jiangda- Scores, blog, updates

East Bengal FC Women return to action on Thursday with their quarter-final aspirations within touching distance as they prepare to take on reigning champions Wuhan Jiangda FC in the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26.

The Kolkata side opened their maiden campaign with a landmark 3–1 win over Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC, becoming the first Indian club to claim a group-stage victory in the competition.

With three points already secured, EBFC need just one more from their remaining two fixtures to seal a place in the knockout stage.

Their opponents, Wuhan Jiangda, were restricted to a 1–1 draw by Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf in their opener, adding further weight to this high-stakes Group B matchup at the Hankou Cultural and Sports Centre.

LIVE UPDATES: