AFC Women’s Champions League: East Bengal vs Phnom Penh Crown- Preview, where to watch

History beckons for East Bengal FC Women as they prepare to step onto the continental stage for the very first time.

The Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2024-25 champions will represent India in the AFC Women’s Champions League Preliminary Stage, starting with their Group E opener against hosts Phnom Penh Crown FC in Cambodia on Monday, August 25.

East Bengal’s road to Asia

The Red & Gold brigade sealed their ticket to Asia after a dominant IWL campaign earlier this year, winning 12 of their 14 matches and clinching their maiden national title.

This achievement not only etched their name in Indian football history but also earned them a chance to test themselves against the best in Asia.

Placed in Group E alongside Phnom Penh Crown (Cambodia) and Kitchee SC (Hong Kong), East Bengal face a must-win opener to set the tone for their qualification hopes.

Only the group winner will advance to the next round of Asia’s premier women’s club tournament.

A strong, balanced squad

Head coach Anthony Andrews has retained the core of last season’s squad while adding international reinforcements to bolster East Bengal’s challenge.

The arrivals of Fazila Ikwaput (two-time IWL Golden Boot winner), Amnah Nababi (Uganda), Maureen Tovia Okpala (Nigeria), Abena Anama Opoku (Ghana), and Indian international Shilky Devi have added much-needed experience and strength across the pitch.

“We are excited to represent India on this massive stage,” Andrews said ahead of the opener. “The squad has had a solid two-month pre-season in Kalyani, and the new signings give us extra firepower.”

Goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu, named both the AIFF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Best Goalkeeper of the IWL 2024-25, echoed her coach’s confidence.

“The conditions in Cambodia are very similar to India. We’ve adapted well and are determined to make our nation proud,” she said.

This is not just East Bengal’s debut in the AFC Women’s Champions League; it’s also a chance to showcase the rapid rise of Indian women’s football on a continental platform.

Victory against the Cambodian champions will give the Kolkata side a massive boost before their second group clash against Kitchee on 31 August.

Match Details: East Bengal FC Women vs Phnom Penh Crown FC

Date: Monday, 25 August 2025

Kickoff: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Complex, Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Live Streaming: Available on BTC News Sports Facebook Page (Indian viewers will need a VPN to access the live stream)