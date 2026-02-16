ISL: East Bengal FC begin campaign with 3-0 win over NorthEast United

East Bengal FC opened their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday.

After a goalless first half, East Bengal took control in the second period through a decisive spell from Youssef Ezzejjari. The forward broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, finishing from close range after connecting with a cross from Bipin Singh. Six minutes later, Ezzejjari struck again to double the advantage and shift momentum firmly in the hosts’ favour.

NorthEast United had shown encouraging signs earlier, with Jithin MS posing a threat down the right flank and Andy Rodriguez orchestrating play in midfield. However, East Bengal tightened their defensive structure and capitalised on key moments after the hour mark.

Hosts seal win in stoppage time

As NorthEast pushed forward in search of a response, East Bengal maintained control and added a third goal deep into stoppage time. Miguel Ferreira found the net in the 90+2 minute to cap a clinical performance and secure all three points.

NorthEast United introduced fresh legs in the second half, handing ISL debuts to Lalrinzuala and Lalbiakdika, but were unable to recover from the two-goal setback.

The result gives East Bengal a strong start to their ISL 12 campaign, while NorthEast United will look to regroup ahead of their next fixture away to Bengaluru FC on February 22.