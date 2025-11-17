AFC Women’s Champions League LIVE: East Bengal take on Bam Khatoon- Scores, blog

A landmark evening awaits Indian football as East Bengal FC steps onto the pitch for the first time in the AFC Women’s Champions League group stage, beginning their Group B campaign against Iranian champions Bam Khatoon FC.

Led by two-time IWL-winning coach Anthony Andrews, the Red and Gold Brigade fields a balanced squad with a strong core of Indian talent and impactful foreign recruits.

Their opponents, Bam Khatoon FC, are seasoned campaigners in West and Central Asia. As multiple-time Iranian champions, they bring tournament experience, physicality, and a disciplined defensive structure.

Stay tuned here for minute-by-minute live updates, tactical analysis, key moments, and post-match reactions as East Bengal embark on their historic AFC Women’s Champions League journey.

LIVE Updates: