AFC Women’s Champions League LIVE: East Bengal take on Bam Khatoon- Scores, blog
East Bengal FC take on Iranian champions Bam Khatoon FC in their opening Group B match of the AFC Women’s Champions League. Follow live updates, key moments, and match analysis from East Bengal’s historic debut.
A landmark evening awaits Indian football as East Bengal FC steps onto the pitch for the first time in the AFC Women’s Champions League group stage, beginning their Group B campaign against Iranian champions Bam Khatoon FC.
Led by two-time IWL-winning coach Anthony Andrews, the Red and Gold Brigade fields a balanced squad with a strong core of Indian talent and impactful foreign recruits.
Their opponents, Bam Khatoon FC, are seasoned campaigners in West and Central Asia. As multiple-time Iranian champions, they bring tournament experience, physicality, and a disciplined defensive structure.
Stay tuned here for minute-by-minute live updates, tactical analysis, key moments, and post-match reactions as East Bengal embark on their historic AFC Women’s Champions League journey.
LIVE Updates:
- 17 Nov 2025 8:54 AM GMT
88’ Goal East Bengal!
A moment of pure brilliance from Resty Nanziri restores East Bengal’s two-goal cushion. Picking up the ball outside the box, she drives forward with confidence and unleashes a stunning strike that arrows past the Bam Khatoon keeper. A sensational solo effort at a crucial stage of the match.
Score: East Bengal 3–1 Bam Khatoon
- 17 Nov 2025 8:53 AM GMT
84’ East Bengal pile on the pressure!
East Bengal win a promising free-kick and Fazila Ikwaput steps up, curling a strong effort that forces the Bam goalkeeper to push it behind for a corner. The resulting delivery causes chaos in the box and leads to yet another corner for EB. The ball eventually drops to Shilky Devi Hemam outside the area, but her driven attempt flies over the bar.
Score: East Bengal 2–1 Bam Khatoon
- 17 Nov 2025 8:42 AM GMT
73’ East Bengal pushing again!
East Bengal continue searching for a third goal as they push higher up the pitch, looking to stretch Bam Khatoon’s tiring defence. The rain has picked up in Wuhan, making the surface slick and challenging for both sides. Despite the slippery ground, EB keep the pressure on with determined forward runs and quick passing.
Score: East Bengal 2–1 Bam Khatoon
- 17 Nov 2025 8:24 AM GMT
56’ Bam goalkeeper down!
A worrying moment as the Bam Khatoon goalkeeper goes down after an accidental stud-to-face collision with Shilky Devi Hemam while contesting a loose ball. The contact is unintentional, but it leaves the keeper needing immediate medical attention. Players from both sides take a pause as treatment continues on the field.
Score: East Bengal 2–1 Bam Khatoon
- 17 Nov 2025 8:17 AM GMT
47’ Big chance for East Bengal!
A brilliant solo run from Fazila Ikwaput almost restores EB’s two-goal cushion. She bursts down the left, rounds the goalkeeper with ease, and rolls a low ball toward the open net. Just as the stadium prepares to celebrate, a Bam Khatoon defender sprints back and makes a dramatic goal-line clearance to deny EB.
East Bengal 2–1 Bam Khatoon
- 17 Nov 2025 8:13 AM GMT
46’ Second half starts!
The teams return to the pitch and the referee gets the second half underway in Wuhan. East Bengal look focused as they reorganise quickly, aiming to regain the control they held for most of the first period. Bam Khatoon, buoyed by their late penalty, push higher up the pitch in the opening moments.
Score: East Bengal 2–1 Bam Khatoon
- 17 Nov 2025 7:56 AM GMT
Half-time in Wuhan!
The referee blows for the break after an eventful first half where East Bengal dominated large stretches and went 2–0 up through Shilky Devi Hemam and Fazila Ikwaput. Bam Khatoon clawed one back from the penalty spot early in the second half of play, adding some tension to the contest. EB heads into the tunnel still in front, but with plenty of work left to seal the result.
Score: East Bengal 2–1 Bam Khatoon$
- 17 Nov 2025 7:56 AM GMT
52’ Goal Bam Khatoon!
Bam Khatoon pull one back from the spot after a handball is called inside the East Bengal box. Mona Hamoudi steps up with confidence and places the penalty calmly past Panthoi, sending the keeper the wrong way. The momentum shifts slightly as Bam reduce the deficit and grow back into the contest.
Score: East Bengal 2–1 Bam Khatoon
- 17 Nov 2025 7:48 AM GMT
45’ Three minutes added!
The fourth official signals 3 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half. East Bengal continue to look composed after a dominant 45 minutes, while Bam Khatoon push for a late response. The Red & Gold aim to see this half out with their two-goal cushion intact.
Score: East Bengal 2–0 Bam Khatoon